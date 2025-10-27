From commercial pilot to tech titan: Noise co-founder Gaurav Khatri’s journey to building a $420M wearables empire

Gaurav Khatri’s journey from a humble upbringing in Bikaner to the helm of Noise, India’s number one smart wearables brand, makes for a case study in entrepreneurial pivoting. Along with his cousin Amit Khatri, he built the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) electronics giant from the ground up, entirely bootstrapped, until the company’s valuation hit $420 million with a $30 million investment.

Noise has successfully captured nearly one-third of the domestic smart wearable market and ranks among the top three global wearable brands. In a special interview with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, LiveMint on Mint's popular series Rollin' with the Boss, Khatri spoke ảbout his early life, the journey from training as a commercial pilot to starting Noise, and also to being the father of a seven-month-old baby girl. His life journey is one of disciplined execution, strategic partnerships and a clear vision for global expansion.

Mastering the metrics Despite the immense scale of Noise’s operations, especially during the crucial festive season, Khatri maintains a meticulous, data-driven approach to management. This commitment to track even the finest details has formed the bedrock of the efficiency of the business.

“One thing that probably has not changed in our system is that numbers get checked every day. We have created a very sophisticated dashboard which reflects everything in one place, so you know what is going right, and what is not going right?” he said, highlighting the critical role of constant performance monitoring.

The partnership with Amit Khatri is based on a fair division of labour that leverages their respective strengths. Gaurav is the lead for sales, marketing and customer outreach, while Amit focuses on product and human capital. Gaurav humorously summarised his role in this division and said: “My responsibility is to ensure that goods do not remain in the warehouse.”

The Diwali season sees festive sales and therefore an increased demand for smart wearables. Preparing for this massive rush is a major undertaking according to Khatri, not a last-minute scramble. He described it as a disciplined, three-to-four-month process involving planning, inventory management and timely distribution leading up to major sales events. During this peak period, the brand’s core products – smartwatches and Truly Wireless (TWS) earphones – dominate the demand, fitting perfectly into the popular corporate gifting budget. Their recent partnership with global brand Bose has offered a significant boost in the audio category, and the target is no longer just domestic sales. The company is going to shift the focus outward.

From dreams to fly to the reality of e-commerce Khatri grew up in a humble family in Bikaner. “I come from a very middle class background. My father and elder sister are doctors, and my mother is a government school teacher. Both were very busy solving for the family,” Khatri further said. He did not enjoy Biology so it was clear that becoming a doctor was not his calling. He went to the Air Force School, surrounded by children of flying officers – that’s where the ambition to fly took shape. At a young age of 17, he moved to the Philippines to earn his Commercial Pilot License (CPL) as a bold leap of faith, driven by a fascination with technology. He returned to the subsequent turmoil in India’s aviation sector, which left him grounded.

Instead of idling away his time, he spent his time at his cousin Amit’s office, immersing himself in the burgeoning digital world. This period of exploration led to a crucial insight – that there was an impending shift from offline to digital commerce. This formed the spark for Noise.

“I learned e-commerce very quickly. Understood the consumers patterns across the world are shifting from offline to digital, and probably that I picked up early and could understand it early,” he said.

But, the decision to enter the consumer electronics space was not simple. It meant fighting established global brands and cheap domestic imports. Khatri realised that neither segment truly served the Indian consumer. Noise found its sweet spot by offering aspirational products that balanced design, features and an affordable price point. This focus on the “mass aspirational” segment allowed the brand to grow rapidly and capture significant market share.

Global growth and a strategic partnership with Bose Once the brand was established in the domestic market, Noise started shifting focus on a global expansion. Khatri believes Indian tech brands are perfectly positioned to enter international markets. This strategy is powerfully underscored by the alliance with Bose, which acquired a stake in the company to leverage Noise’s market penetration and understanding of the Indian market and also for similar emerging markets.

The partnership is strategic, not just financial. Noise, in turn, gains technological credibility and a path to global recognition. The goal is to “upscale the experience” for Indian consumers who aspire to buy and use high-quality audio products.

Khatri is also driving Luna, a premium smart ring incubated by Noise, specifically targeting a global, high-end audience. Priced at around $300, this product is a deviation from the regular Noise offerings and demonstrates a differentiated approach to the international market, focusing on innovation and premium positioning. When asked about critics who doubt Indian brands’ ability to build world-class products, Khatri offered the partnership as the ultimate rebuttal: “If that all would have been true, we would have never been able to partner with a brand like Bose, right? That’s a testimony for what we have been doing.”

Personal life and passions Despite his transition to tech entrepreneurship, Khatri keeps his initial passion alive. He actively maintains his pilot license, requiring regular flights on aircraft like the Piper Seneca or Cessna models at dedicated training schools in India. “I am keeping my license renewed every time. So, maybe someday I will get back to flying,” he shared, a subtle reminder of the discipline and ambition that first took him to the skies.

Outside of work, Khatri cherishes time spent with his family, especially his seven-month-old daughter, which he says brings “a little more calmness”. When asked if he is playing the dad’s role and changing diapers, he said: “Almost every day!”

He also enjoys active pursuits like pickleball – he has tried his hand at several sports – and also loves to travel with his family for fun, demonstrating the necessary work-life balance for a leader of a high-growth company. The journey from phone cases, which Noise first made, to smartwatches and now smart rings, all within a decade, has been an exciting one and serves as a powerful blueprint for how to understand, serve and ultimately lead the booming Indian consumer technology market.