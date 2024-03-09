From ERP to single malt whisky, Amrut Distilleries' Ashok Chokalingam throws light on his trailblazing journey
Chokalingam, the head of international sales for Amrut Distilleries, says selling single malts is still among the toughest jobs in the business.
Some twelve years ago, Ashok Chokalingam registered a domain name called indiansinglemalt.com. “You go and check it out. I saw it coming back then. Today, I’m open to selling it to the highest bidder, and that includes Amrut," he says and bursts out laughing.