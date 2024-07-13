From failed steel to soul: Vinay Rai’s dubious reset and redemption
Summary
- From his meteoric rise to an equally swift fall from grace, Vinay Rai's dubious record as a prominent industrialist serves as a stark reminder of what happens when personal ambition is left unchecked.
There are few tales of fraud in the annals of corporate India that are as brazen and overlooked as that of Vinay Rai and his Ispat group. Rai's sprawling conglomerate of steel and power, all of which came to naught eventually, stands as a stark tale of unchecked ambition, regulatory laxity and financial chicanery on a breathtaking scale.