From handcart in 1960 to 1,300 flavours: How an Ahmedabad family built an Ice cream brand

What started as a modest hand-churned ice cream cart in Ahmedabad more than six decades ago has evolved into a business offering over 1,300 proprietary flavours. The story of Shankar Ice Cream Library traces the growth of a family-run venture that expanded by continuously adapting to changing customer preferences.

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A journey that began with a handcart The journey began in 1960 when Gopilal Samnani sold hand-churned ice cream from a street-side cart in Ahmedabad. As he served customers, he closely observed their preferences, learning which flavours were most popular and which ones kept people returning.

That understanding of customer tastes became the foundation of the family's business and influenced its growth over the years.

As time passed, the street-side cart gave way to a permanent shop, which gradually established itself as a recognised name. According to the company, the business continued to evolve by experimenting with new flavours instead of relying solely on traditional favourites.

That approach eventually led to the development of more than 1,300 proprietary ice cream flavours, making experimentation a defining feature of the brand.

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The family's vision for the business also evolved over time. In 2017, that transformation took shape with the launch of Ice Cream Library, a brand identity that reflected its expanding range of products and focus on innovation.

From classic flavours to premium offerings

Beyond traditional offerings, the company diversified its portfolio to cater to changing consumer preferences. It introduced keto, vegan and high-protein ice creams while expanding its presence beyond retail sales to serve premium weddings and corporate events.

The business has also broadened its reach over the years by adapting its products to changing food trends and dietary preferences.

The company also maintains dedicated social media handles, where it regularly shares photographs of customers visiting its outlets, showcases its wide range of offerings and announces the launch of new flavours. The platforms have become a key channel for engaging with customers while highlighting the brand's latest creations and product innovations.

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The journey from a single handcart to a brand known for hundreds of unique flavours highlights how the family expanded its business over the decades while continuing to focus on customer feedback and experimentation.

Today, Shankar Ice Cream Library is known for its extensive range of flavours and its evolution from a neighbourhood ice cream cart into a premium brand serving customers across multiple segments.

Interestingly, Shankar Ice Cream Library was served at pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in 2024.