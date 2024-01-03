'From IIT-BHU graduate to world's best paid executive': Nikesh Arora's journey to billionaire club
An electrical engineering graduate from IIT-BHU, Nikesh Arora has made a special place for himself in the tech world with companies opening their purses to retain a talent like him
