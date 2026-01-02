From insurance to attrition rate: Zomato's Deepinder Goyal answers six questions about gig workers

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal – Zomato's parent company, answered six crucial questions related to gig workers amid their strike on New Year's Eve, ranging from insurance to attrition rates and more.

After a series of tweets debunking the actual situation of gig workers in the industry and also acknowledging the scope for improvement, Goyal answered six key questions about the gig economy to help put users' minds at ease.

Responding to an X user's questions regarding the gig workers who have been demanding better pay, safer working conditions, and social security benefits, Goyal assured that everyone has two insurance policies and reiterated that the delivery drivers are not punished for being late.

Check what Deepinder Goyal has to say: “Yes, everyone has medical and life insurance,” Goyal said, while noting that the gig work is not a permanent job, and hence, there is no career progression in the profession.

“Career progression for an unskilled job? This is not a permanent job for anyone. Most people do this for a few months in a year and move on to something more permanent,” he shared.

“Attrition percentage is 65% in a year, indicating that this is truly a ‘gig’ and not a permanent job for anyone,” he added. The attrition rate is the percentage of employees who leave a company.

Goyal also clarified that “anybody with a valid drivers license, and clear background check can work in gig.”

“Nothing happens if they don't deliver on time,” the Zomato founder said about the 10-minute delivery system. “Nothing happens if they don't deliver on time. We understand that things go wrong many times.”

The user, following up on his previous tweets, asked why the deliveries were taking 10 minutes if the dark stores were only 2 km away. To this, Goyal answered, “I agree. It should take less than 10 mins. But delivery partners drive safely, and sometimes get stuck in traffic in dense neighbourhoods.”

Screengrab of the exchange

Gig workers' strike The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) said that more than 1 lakh workers across 22 cities participated in the strike, including nearly 14,000 of its members from major centres such as Delhi and Mumbai, reported the news agency PTI.

However, Deepinder Goyal said that Zomato and Blinkit recorded their highest-ever single-day order volumes on New Year’s Eve, noting that operations were largely unaffected despite calls for a nationwide strike by gig workers.