In a surprise move, Nvidia’s board on Monday reinstated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang just 11 days after he resigned from the post following admission that he had an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

Jensen Huang had resigned as Nvidia's CEO, president, and board member on November 12, 2026, over revelations of extramarital affairs.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When was Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang on November 23, 2026, 11 days after he resigned. His return was effective immediately. 2 Why did Nvidia bring Jensen Huang back as CEO? ⌵ The board said it believed Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return was in the best interests of the company’s stakeholders. It also said, based on input from senior US government officials, that his reinstatement posed no national security risk. 3 How did Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO unfold? ⌵ Huang resigned on November 12 and later said he would be honored to return if the board considered it best for Nvidia. The board initially rejected his offer, then reinstated him 11 days after his resignation. 4 How did Nvidia’s stock react to Jensen Huang’s reinstatement? ⌵ Nvidia shares rose 31.5% following the news, according to the articles. Forbes reported that the increase also boosted Huang’s wealth by about 30%. 5 How does Jensen Huang’s CEO comeback compare with Steve Jobs and Sam Altman’s? ⌵ Huang returned to Nvidia 11 days after resigning. Sam Altman was back at OpenAI five days after being fired, while Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, about 12 years after leaving.

Nvidia's board, however, reinstated him 11 days later on November 23, 2026, saying that “the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia had lost about $1.2 trillion in market value from the November 11 close, when the board accepted Huang's resignation, through Friday, a stretch that included the stock's worst week ever.

Following his reinstatement, Nvidia's stocks rose 31.5 percent, propelling a broader Wall Street rally. Huang's wealth also got a 30 percent boost from Nvidia’s stock price jumping, Forbes reported.

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Huang is not the only CEO who made a dramatic comeback after being ousted from his own company. Reinstated as CEO, he joined the likes of Steve Jobs and Sam Altman, who were let go by the companies they founded, only to be brought back sooner or later.

Apple's comeback took 12 years Steve Jobs resigned from Apple (AAPL) in September 1985 amid power struggle with CEO John Sculley. He was named interim CEO in September 1997.

Jobs, who went on to establish a new company, NeXT, was brought back by Apple in 1997, as it was facing near-bankruptcy. On his return as CEO, Jobs tunred around the fortunes of Apple, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

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Apple stock rose 2 percent on his first day back and beat the S&P 500 (^GSPC) by 65 percentage points over the next year, a report stated.

OpenAI: Sam Altman returned in 5 days OpenAI abruptly fired Sam Altman on a Friday afternoon in November 2023. Microsoft (MSFT), a key investor in OpenAI, hired him that Sunday, and more than 700 of OpenAI's roughly 770 employees threatened to follow him. By Tuesday night, he was back.

"I love OpenAI, and everything I've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together," Altman wrote on X.

Sam Altman was ousted from his own company after its board accused him of “being not consistently candid in his communications”. The official statement read, “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

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Later, an in-depth investigation by The New Yorker had noted that Altman's sudden firing was driven by internal allegations of persistent deception. The report noted that OpenAI’s then-chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, had compiled a detailed list of internal documents which explicitly accused Altman of lying to the board and the company's staff.

Jack Dorsey Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, was fired from the company in 2008. According to Fortune, Dorsey’s focus on outside hobbies, including sewing and drawing classes, and his frequent party appearances, along with his lack of communication with investors, were among the reasons for him being pushed out.

In 2011, Dorsey was brought back by Twitter, and he became the CEO in 2015. Dorsey stepped down as CEO in 2021, and named Parag Agrawal as his successor.

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Natarajan Chandrasekaran While Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran was never fired, he announced his plans to step down from the post in February 2027 after completing his second 5-year-term.

He cited a lack of unanimous board and trustee support, including opposition from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata for not seeking a third term. But on September 17, the Tata Sons board, in a 4–1 vote, reappointed Chandrasekaran for another 5-year term as Chairman.

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