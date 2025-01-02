Former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor has shared lessons he learnt from six business tycoons who have helped shape his career. Of the six personalities, three are Indians, while the rest are Americans.

“As we start a new year, I reflect upon a key learning each from 6 personal heroes that were profoundly instrumental in shaping my thinking in the airline and travel industry, Interestingly three Indians, and three Americans,” Kapoor wrote on X.

Richard Anderson "Richard Anderson, President & CEO of Northwest where I started my airline career, who later led the merged Delta - Northwest. From him I learnt “don't run the airline based on what is most convenient for the internal operation, run it basis what is most convenient for customers,” Kapoor said.

Stan Pace While describing his experience of interacting with Pace, Kapoor said, "Stan Pace, who was at the time Senior Partner and Head of the airline practice at Bain and Company: he told me when I was a fresh consultant: “90% of the time you and I share the same view (on a case). However it is the 10% where you have a different view that I enjoy the most!”

Kalanithi Maran Kalanithi Maran is the founder and chairman of Sun Group, one of the biggest media houses in India. He owns several TV channels, newspapers and the IPL Cricket team- Sunrisers Hyderabad. He owned a major share in the SpiceJet from 2010 to 2015.

Sanjiv Kapoor posts, "Kalanithi Maran, Chairman of the Sun Group that owned Spicejet and hired me to run the airline. When SpiceJet was running out of cash (a book needs to be written on that!), he issued this directive that resounded with me: “Whatever happens, pay the staff! They must not suffer.”

PRS Oberoi Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi (PRS Oberoi), also known as Biki Oberoi, was an Indian hotelier. He was the executive chairman of The Oberoi Group, which runs a chain of luxury hotels under the brands of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and Trident. Oberoi received Padma Vibushsan in 2008.

"From Mr PRS Oberoi, the legend behind Oberoi Hotels risings to the #1 luxury hotel brand in the world: "Don't show me letters from guests praising our hotels and staff. That is to be expected. Show me the letters where we failed to live up to our promise, and learn from that!" Kapoor wrote.

Herb Kelleher American billionaire Herbert David Kelleher was the co-founder, CEO, and chairman emeritus of Southwest Airlines until his death in 2019.

"From Herb Kelleher, legendary CEO of Southwest Airlines: "the customer is NOT always right", along with the simple principle "treat your employees right, and in turn they will make your customers happy". Seemingly contradictory learnings, but actually complementary and profound."

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata Indian business tycoon Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, or JRD Tata, is the founder of several industries under the Tata Group, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan Industries, Tata Salt, Voltas and Air India.