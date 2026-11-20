Ananya Birla, daughter of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, has been making several public appearances lately, including on the chat show Koffee with Karan and Farah Khan's YouTube show. A member of one of India's most prominent business families, she has carved out an identity of her own as an entrepreneur and singer. She is now backing Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay, which Birla Studios are producing. Describing the project as a spectacle, she has added to the buzz around the film.

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During her appearance on Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar repeatedly brought up Birla's family legacy. Her surname is instantly recognisable, and the story behind the family and its business empire goes back several generations.

Her father took the reins of the Aditya Birla Group in 1995, at the age of 28, following the death of his father, Aditya Vikram Birla. According to the Forbes 2026 India rich list, Birla has an estimated net worth of approximately $23.2 billion ( ₹2.17 trillion).

The Birla family's business history dates back to the 19th century, when Seth Shiv Narayan Birla began trading in cotton in Pilani, Rajasthan. The family rose to prominence under Ghanshyam Das Birla in the 20th century, as he expanded its interests into sectors such as textiles, fibre, aluminium, cement and chemicals. Beyond business, he was also involved in India's freedom movement and was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi.

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Ananya's grandfather, Aditya Vikram Birla, took the family's business operations beyond India, building an international presence. After he died in 1995, Kumar Mangalam Birla took charge of the group and continued its expansion. Today, the next generation, including Ananya and her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla, is taking on leadership responsibilities across the family's business interests.

Who is Ananya Birla? A profile of Ananya Birla in Fortune India notes that the 32-year-old entrepreneur initially pursued a career in music before turning her attention to business. Since then, she has developed interests across several sectors, including financial services, beauty, real estate, and film production. She also holds leadership positions within the Aditya Birla Group.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied at the University of Oxford between 2014 and 2016. Her professional journey spans entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, music and philanthropy.

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She began her entrepreneurial journey in March 2012 by founding Svatantra Microfin Private Limited, where she continues to serve as founder, chairperson and director. In January 2016, she co-founded Mpower, a mental health initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust. Later that year, in June, she began her career as a singer-songwriter with Universal Music Group, an association that continued until October 2019.

In February 2018, she took on the role of chairperson and director at Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation.

In April 2020, she established the Ananya Birla Foundation, expanding her involvement in philanthropic initiatives. Later that year, in October, she founded Ikai Asai, where she continues to serve as founder and chairperson.

Her involvement in the family conglomerate grew in January 2023, when she joined Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited as a director. That month, she also became a non-executive director at Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited. In February, she was appointed director at Grasim Industries, another company within the Aditya Birla Group.

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In April 2023, she became a brand ambassador for Maybelline New York, a position she held until October 2024. Later that year, in November, she assumed the role of chairperson and director at Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Svatantra Microfin.

In January 2024, Birla returned to music as a singer-songwriter with BMG – The New Music Company. She also expanded her involvement in real estate, becoming a promoter at Birla Estates in July. In October, she was appointed director at Hindalco Industries.

In January 2025, she took on a promoter role at Aditya Birla Global Trading, formerly known as Swiss Singapore. The following month, she founded Birla Cosmetics Private Limited, where she serves as founder and managing director.

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In February 2026, Birla added two more ventures to her portfolio by founding Birla AI Labs and Birla Studios, taking on the role of founder and chairperson at both organisations.

What does Ananya Birla do now? Alongside her responsibilities in the family business, Birla has been expanding her presence in the entertainment industry through Birla Studios. She recently made her debut as a film producer with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. Although the film opened to a modest box-office response, it subsequently picked up and went on to emerge as a sleeper success.

She is also associated with Ranveer Singh's upcoming project Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. The film is reportedly a large-scale zombie thriller and is expected to be Singh's next release following the Dhurandhar franchise. Speaking about the project on the show, Birla described it as a “spectacle” and expressed hope that audiences would enjoy it.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.