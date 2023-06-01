A three-decade-old company, Nvidia, entered into the elite club of giant tech firms like Apple, Google, and Microsoft after its capitalisation touched $1 trillion on Tuesday morning. The surge in valuation came after several tech companies, big and small, entered into a rat race to add generative artificial intelligence tools to their products.

Other than the massive success of Nvidia, the company CEO Jensen Huang was another major highlight of the company's Computex 2023 exhibition. From working the graveyard shift at a restaurant to owning a tattoo inspired by the company logo on his arm, Jensen Huang has completely transformed the company.

Know about the alchemist of the tech industry

Biker jackets

Following the steps of Steve Jobs in terms of dressing sense, Nvidia's chief prefers to wear a black leather biker jacket to keynotes. To the amazing stakeholders, he has been wearing a black leather biker jacket to keynotes for over the past 10 years.

Shooting company's valuation up to $1 trillion

Nvidia chief became the second US CEO after Amazon's Jeff Bezos to surpass the trillion-dollar valuation mark for a company founded by himself. The title of $1 trillion economy for Nvidia was short-lived, but it gave a glimpse of the progress of the company in the future.

Jensen Huang and Nvidia are birthday twins

Founder Jensen Huang established his firm on his 30th birthday in a partnership with Curtis Priem and Chris Malachowsky. At that time, the start-up firm was able to get backing from Silicon Valley's Sequoia Capital.

Nvidia's first hit

The company's first hit product was specialised chips to power motion graphics for computer games. Now, the product has become a common component of computer games and is known as GPU (Graphics Processing Unit).

Jensen Huang and philanthropy

Other than his leather jackets, Jensen Huang is also famous for his philanthropic activities. He gifted Stanford University $30 million for a Jen-Hsun Huang School of Engineering Center. The centre is one of the four buildings of the Science and Engineering Quad at Stanford.

A former employee of Nvidia competitor

Before starting Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang was a former employee of AMD, which is now one of the top rivals of NVIDIA in GPU. He worked there from 1984 to 1985.