From President Murmu’s ADC to streetwear: Major Rishabh Sambyal teams up with Bonkers Corner

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal (retired), who was President Droupadi Murmu's former Aide-de-Camp, has joined hands with streetwear brand Bonkers, with the collaboration releasing a collection of garments under a special 'Bonkers X Major Rishabh'.

The collection includes a Black Stardust Zip Hoodie, a Royal Cheetah Hoodie, a Paisley Canvas Jacket, and wrinkle-free shirts in white, black, and naby blue.

Who is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal? The former Indian Army officer who was dubbed the 'national crush' retired from the Army after serving for 12 years. The former ADC of the President retired at the young age of 30.

Sambyal clered the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam in 2013, following which he joined the 133rd NDA course. Sambyal has an undergraduate degree in International Relations and Affairs, which he obtained in 2017. In the same year, he decided to join the Indian Military Academy, taking up courses on Military Studies and Defence Management.

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At the 2021 Republic Day Parade, Sambyal led the contingent of the Jat Regiment, which ended up winning the Best Marching Contingent Trophy.

Sambyal has served with the elite 4 Para Special Forces, which is also famously known as the 'Daggers'.

Sambyal comes from a Dogra Rajput family of Jammu and Kashmir. He served in the Indian Army for 12 years, rising from the ranks of Lieutenant and Captain to major before he was appointed the ADC of the President, a position he joined in 2023 March.

Sambyal decided to retire early due to both personal reasons, SSB Crack reported citing an Instagram Live video. “In everyone’s life there are situations and instances which change your life forever,” the report quoted him as saying, where he also revealed that he did not have any immediate marriage plans.

About Bonkers Corner Based out of Dadar West in Maharashtra, Bonkers Corner was started in the year 2020, focussed on streatwear for the youth. The company now has 51 retail stores across India.

The company has recently appointed actor and model Anushka Sen as its brand ambassador.

Bonkers Corner shot to fame in the Season 5 of Shark Tank India, in which co-founder Shubham Gupta asked for ₹1.5 crore for 0.5% of the company, valuing it at ₹300 crore. The offer was accepted by Namita Thapar.