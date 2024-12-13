Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez dined at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow in New York. Khanna celebrated their visit and highlighted the diverse Indian cuisine served during their meal.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez recently visited chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow. They were joined by other guests for photos which was later shared by Khanna on X.

In the post, Khanna expressed his joy and pride in hosting Bezos and Sanchez, captioning the picture: “When @JeffBezos said the visit to Bungalow was like a pilgrimage. It filled my heart with pure joy & pride." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #PowerOfAuthenticity and #SoftPowerOfIndia, reflecting the cultural significance of the visit.

In a separate tweet, Khanna shared the dishes that Bezos and Sanchez were treated to during their visit. The spread included a diverse range of Indian delicacies, such as Bengali Kasundi Tandoori Avocado, Bihari Sattu Roti, and Udipi's Annanas Menaskai, as well as regional specialities such as Gujarati Tindora Pickle and Nagaland's Black Rice Pudding. The menu also featured Indore-inspired Dahi Kebab and the Jewish-Indian Chicken Chitranee. Khanna's post concluded with a sweet note, highlighting the final treat: Gulab Jamun Ice-Cream with Millet-Chocolate Cake.

“@JeffBezos was treated to a taste of India," Khanna wrote on X, adding a personal touch by sharing the variety of flavours from across the country.

Vikas Khanna's Restaurant won accolades recently Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant ‘Bungalow’ recently won the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. The award recognises restaurants that provide high-quality food at affordable prices. Khanna's restaurant also made it to the Top 14 New Restaurants by The New York Times.

Khanna shared the news through a post on X.

"Within a matter of a few hours, Bungalow received 2 incredible global recognitions.

1. Top 14 New Restaurants by The New York Times

2. Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.

Just 5 years ago, my life was my sister’s healing process + Feed India + Fighting for my freedom.

I’d left hope of ever opening another Indian Restaurant. From NYU to Cornell to Columbia hospitals. That was my life.

If it was not about a promise to my Radha, I wouldn't have started this journey.

Bungalow was born out of promises + heartbreaks + devotion to serve Indian culture & cuisine to the World.

Khanna + Rizvi + Bhatt became ONE for this dream.