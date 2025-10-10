From Shiv Nadar to Nandan Nilekani: A look at the wealth of India's tech billionaires

An established information technology (IT) hub and an emerging space for innovation and start-ups, India's tech sector is one of the country's most promising, with software exports touching a whopping $180.6 billion in FY25, expanding at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% over the past five years.

As the country's tech sector continues to grow, we take a look at the fluctuating fortunes of the country's tech magnates, as per the latest Forbes Rich List for India.

Billionaire 2025 Net Worth 2024 Net Worth* Change Shiv Nadar $33.2B $40.2B -$7.0B Azim Premji $10.8B $12.2B -$1.4B Sridhar Vembu & siblings $6.0B $5.8B +$0.2B N R Narayana Murthy $4.6B $5.3B -$0.7B Senapathy Gopalakrishnan $3.7B $4.35B -$0.65B Sanjeev Bikhchandani & family $3.43B $4.25B -$0.82B Nandan Nilekani $3.2B $3.63B -$0.43B *2024 figures as per Forbes List, October 10, 2024

Shiv Nadar ($33.2 billion) Often referred to as one of the pioneers of India's booming IT industry, Shiv Nadar founded HCL in a garage in 1976, transforming his brainchild from an IT hardware company to a global IT enterprise over the following decades.

A noted philanthropist who established the Shiv Nadar Foundation, the HCL founder has committed more than $1 billion to philanthropy, with a focus on India's educational sector, creating institutes like the Shiv Nadar University and the SSN College of Engineering.

Nadar was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2008 for his contributions to the IT industry.

His wealth decreased by $7 billion this year, compared to 2024.

Azim Premji ($10.8 billion) Often called the 'Czar of the Indian IT industry', Azim Premji was instrumental in Wipro's transformation into a global leader in the software industry.

Another renowned philanthropist, Premji has donated over $21 billion to the Azim Premji Foundation, a body founded by him, which also focuses on improving India's education sector.

Premji was awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2011.

Azim Premji's wealth decreased marginally by $1.4 billion in 2025, in comparison to 2024.

Sridhar Vembu & siblings ($6 billion) The founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, which he started as AdventNet Inc in 1996, Sridhar Vembu was the force behind Zoho's ascent into a global tech powerhouse serving over 130 million users... without ever taking venture capital or going public.

With rural empowerment being a core tenet of Vembu's philosophy, the tech magnate moved back to his native Tamil Nadu village of Tenkasi from Silicon Valley in 2019, from where he continues to lead the company, which recently launched the Arattai messaging and calling app that is now aiming to take on WhatsApp.

In comparison to 2024, Vembu's wealth grew by $0.2 billion in 2025.

NR Narayana Murthy ($4.6 billion) One of the co-founders of IT giant Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy was instrumental in taking the company global.

Credited with designing and implementing the global delivery model which revolutionized IT services outsourcing from India, Murthy is a recipient of both the Padma Shri (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008) awards.

While Murthy's suggestion in 2023 that individuals should work 70 hours a week sparked widespread controversy, the 79-year-old continues to be regarded as one of the leading figures in India's tech sector.

Murthy's wealth took a $0.7 billion hit in 2025, in comparison to 2024.

Senapathy Gopalakrishnan ($3.7 billion) Another one of Infosys' seven co-founders, Senapathy 'Kris' Gopalakrishnan served in various leadership roles in the IT giant.

Following his retirement from Infosys, Gopalakrishnan became a prominent figure in India's start-up ecosystem. He co-founded start-up accelerator Axilor Ventures.

Gopalakrishnan also founded the Pratiksha Trust, a philanthropic organisation supporting research in brain sciences at premier institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).

The Infosys co-founder's wealth in 2025 decreased by $0.65 billion, compared to 2024.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani & family ($3.43 billion) The founder of Info Edge, established in 1995, Sanjeev Bikhchandani launched Naukri.com in 1997, which quickly became India's largest web-based employment platform.

Info Edge, led by Bikhchandani, went on to launch other successful ventures like real estate website 99acres.com, matrimony website Jeevansathi.com, and educational website Shiksha.com, before becoming one of the early investors in food-delivery platform Zomato and insurance aggregator Policybazaar.

In comparison to 2024, the Bikhchandani family's wealth decreased by $0.82 billion in 2025.

Nandan Nilekani ($3.2 billion) Another pivotal figure in India's digital transformation, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, after his stint as CEO, took on a public service role as the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the body responsible for implementing India's biometric identity programme, Aadhaar.

Also a noted philanthropist, Nilekani and his wife Rohini are signatories of The Giving Pledge, founded by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett.