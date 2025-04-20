From Zuckerberg to Jamie Dimon: Here are TOP 10 executives who sold shares ahead of Trump tariffs

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon were among eight other top executives who sold their shares before US President Donald Trump announced the ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on April 2, 2025, reported the news agency Bloomberg.

The news agency, citing Washington Services data, showed how top executives like Zuckerberg and Dimon were among the many who cashed in their shares before Trump started a trade war between the United States and other world nations.

Here's how many shares executives sold 1. Mark Zuckerberg: Meta Platforms Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, sold 1,102,945 shares or nearly 1.10 million shares for a total of $733,483,827 or $733 million in the first three months of 2025.

As per the report, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, along with its foundation, were selling their shares steadily throughout the months of January and February. This stake sale was carried out under a 10b5-1 plan which was implemented by Zuckerberg himself in August 2024.

During the highly volatile market sessions after Trump's tariff announcement, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth dropped to its lowest level of $178 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

2. Safra Catz: Safra Catz is the CEO of Oracle Corp, sold 3.8 million stock options which are worth $705 million in January when the company's stock was up $180 apiece.

Catz has reportedly maintained a relatively small holding in the company compared to her overall fortune.

3. Nikesh Arora: Nikesh Arora is the CEO of Palo Alto Networks Inc., and has sold a total of 2,365,196 or more than 2.36 million shares, which are worth $432,371,610 or more than $432.37 million.

Arora is a former SoftBank Group executive who has been selling Palo Alto Networks stock options at the beginning of every month. The monthly stock option sales continued their pattern in April, which brought the total value of the stock sold to over $565 million, at an exercise cost of $100 million, as per the report.

4. Max de Groen: Max de Groen is the director of Nutanix Inc., sold 5.5 million shares, which are worth a total value of $409,805,000 or $409.80 million. Max de Groen is also a partner at Bain Capital, along with his role as the cloud-computing company Nutanix.

5. Chuck Davis: Chuck Davis is the director at Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, who sold a total of 4,373,673 or 4.3 million shares, which are worth a total of $399,999,882 or $399.99 million. Davis also serves as the co-CEO of Stone Point Capital, along with his role as the director of Axis Capital.