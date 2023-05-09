Home/ Companies / People/  FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Dismissal of Criminal Charges
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Dismissal of Criminal Charges

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 07:08 PM IST James Fanelli, The Wall Street Journal
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, reacts during a hearing in the Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. March 30, 2023, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg (REUTERS)Premium
Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, reacts during a hearing in the Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. March 30, 2023, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg (REUTERS)

His lawyers say the charges are flawed, blaming the Justice Department’s rush to indict after the crypto exchange’s implosion

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried asked a New York federal judge to dismiss most of the criminal case against him, saying the Justice Department brought flawed charges in a rush to indict him after the collapse of the crypto exchange.

