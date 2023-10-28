FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies in fraud trial, admits to ‘mistakes’ but denies stealing billions from customers
Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy. If convicted, he could face decades in prison
NEW YORK -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, testifying in his own defense at his fraud trial on Friday, said a "lot of people got hurt" when the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed last year, but insisted he did not defraud anyone or steal billions of dollars from customers.