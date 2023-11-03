FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty. A timeline of the events leading up to here
US Attorney Damian Williams said the FTX fraud perpetrated by Bankman-Fried is one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is convicted on seven charges of fraud and money laundering by a New York jury, as per an AP report. The jury rejected the troubled entrepreneur's claims of innocence and found him guilty on all charges in a scheme that wiped out at least $10 billion in investor funds, it added.