Full text of Mukesh Ambani's speech at RIL AGM 2022

Therefore, even as I continue to provide hands-on leadership to your company as before, my existing team of leaders and I, along with our Board of Directors, will dedicate ourselves to making Reliance more robust, more resilient, more purpose-driven, and truly future-ready, so that, in the near term, Reliance more than doubles its value by the end of its Golden Decade in 2027, and thereafter continues to grow ever more rapidly. This is my solemn commitment to all of you and I would like you to judge me and my existing and new leadership team by our performance. In this noble mission of Reliance to serve India and Humanity, I seek Lord Krishna's blessings and your continued support.