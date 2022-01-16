GAIL director arrested by CBI in bribery case

"Source has further informed that on December 17, 2021, Rajesh collected the demanded bribe amount from beneficiary private parties and delivered it to Gaur for Ranganathan. Source has further informed that on December 18, 2021, on the direction of Ranganathan, Nair...has collected the said amount of Rs. 40 Lakh from the residence of Gaur. Thereafter on December 20, 2021, Gaur pursued Ranganathan for issuance of order, on which he had told him that he would sign after returning from Mumbai," an official said.