Gaurav Dwivedi appointed Prasar Bharati CEO

Gaurav Dwivedi appointed Prasar Bharati CEO2 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- Dwivedi has worked in various capacities in states like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Gaurav Dwivedi, an IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officer of the 1995 batch, has been appointed chief executive officer of state broadcaster Prasar Bharati.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 read with sub- section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (2A) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS(CH: 95) as the executive member (chief executive officer} in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years," the ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement on Monday.
Dwivedi is an IAS officer of the 1995 batch of the Chhattisgarh Cadre. He has worked in various capacities in states like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He has also been a faculty member at the IAS Training Academy, LBSNAA (Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration), Mussoorie. He is currently posted as chief executive officer, MyGov, ministry of electronics and information technology and is responsible for managing the Indian government’s citizen engagement platform. He is a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Administration.
Prasar Bharati is a statutory autonomous body set up by an Act of Parliament and comprises the Doordarshan Television Network and Akashvani All India Radio, which were earlier media units of the ministry of information and broadcasting.
This July, Prasar Bharati released a new logo in which the elements in the central circle and map of India signify the service of trust, security, and perfection for the common man, a statement from the broadcaster had said. “The organization started as All India Radio (AIR) in the past and Doordarshan (DD) was born to provide television services later and finally came Prasar Bharati (PB) by enactment of an act by the Parliament, which is visualized in the logo which emerges and evolves from the centre,“ the statement had added.