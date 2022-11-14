Gaurav Dwivedi appointed Prasar Bharati CEO

This July, Prasar Bharati released a new logo in which the elements in the central circle and map of India signify the service of trust, security, and perfection for the common man, a statement from the broadcaster had said. “The organization started as All India Radio (AIR) in the past and Doordarshan (DD) was born to provide television services later and finally came Prasar Bharati (PB) by enactment of an act by the Parliament, which is visualized in the logo which emerges and evolves from the centre,“ the statement had added.