Gautam Adani admits to some addiction to ChatGPT in new post2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:24 PM IST
- 'But there can be no doubt that generative AI will have massive ramifications,' Gautam Adani, the Indian tycoon who is now Asia’s richest person, wrote in his post, adding that generative AI holds the 'same potential and danger' as silicon chips
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, has "some addiction" to Open AI's ChatGPT that has caught the attention ever since it was launched in November last year. In a LinkedIn post, the billionaire said the release of ChatGPT was a “transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×