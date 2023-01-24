Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, has "some addiction" to Open AI's ChatGPT that has caught the attention ever since it was launched in November last year. In a LinkedIn post, the billionaire said the release of ChatGPT was a “transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures."

Adani also admitted to “some addiction" to ChatGPT since he has started using the AI chatbot.

“But there can be no doubt that generative AI will have massive ramifications," the 60-year-old tycoon penned from his visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting.

Adani, however, added that generative AI holds the “same potential and danger" as silicon chips.

He further highlighted that nearly five decades ago, the pioneering of chip design and large-scale chip production put the US ahead of rest of the world and led to the rise of many partner countries and tech behemoths like Intel, Qualcomm, TSMC, etc.

“It also paved the way for precision and guided weapons used in modern warfare with more chips mounted than ever before," he noted.

The Indian tycoon further went on to say that Chinese researchers in 2021 published twice as many academic papers on AI as their American counterparts. "This is a race that will quickly get as complex and as entangled as the ongoing silicon chip war," the Adani Group boss stated.

Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Microsoft on Monday announced investing $10 billion in the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and other tools that can write readable text and generate new images.

The partnership positions Microsoft to sharpen its competition with Google in commercializing new AI breakthroughs that could transform numerous professions, as well as the internet search business.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot prototype, which is developed by OpenAI. Users can ask questions and the bot will respond with relevant, natural-sounding answers and topics.

Just as Microsoft's chief executive and other Silicon Valley CEOs touted artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT to transform their businesses, they announced layoffs of tens of thousands of employees globally. Scrutiny of once high-flying cloud spending by businesses was at the forefront.

