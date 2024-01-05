Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as India's richest man, both climb spots on world rich list
Gautam Adani has seen his worth climb into the top 12 on the world rankings, Mukesh Ambani is just one rung below at 13. Both have moved up spots since last December's 15 and 14th spots respectively
Gautam Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Group of companies has overtaken Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index (BBI), to become India's and Asia's richest man.
