Gautam Adani becomes busiest dealmaker globally: Bloomberg 50 Report

Gautam Adani has topped the list of people whose wealth witnessed the maximum rise globally during this year. In the 'Sixth Bloomberg 50' report, which looks at those in business, politics, science and technology, finance and entertainment whose accomplishments deserve recognition said Adani, who is already the third richest person in the world. Gautam Adani, 60, is the world's third-richest person, with an estimated net worth of $134 billion and interests ranging from Australian coal mines to India's busiest ports.

