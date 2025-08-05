Gautam Adani exits Adani Ports' key management role — Here's a look at his new position

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (SEZ) board of directors on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, disclosed that the company’s Executive Chairman, Gautam Adani, has exited from his key managerial role in the firm, according to an exchange filing.

Gautam Adani, who is also the founder and chairman of the Adani Group of companies, effective Tuesday, 5 August 2025, will hold a non-executive chairman role in the largest port operating firm in the nation.

“Re-designation of Mr. Gautam S. Adani from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman with effect from 5 August 2025 and consequently, he would ceased to be key managerial personnel of the Company,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

Adani Ports Q1 results Adani Ports and SEZ on Tuesday announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company recorded a 6.5% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹3,310.60 crore in the first quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹3,107.23 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s revenue from core operations witnessed a massive surge, marking a 31% jump to ₹9,126.14 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, compared with ₹6,956.32 crore in the same period a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

The rise in revenues for the quarter was fueled by the rise in the port operator’s domestic and international business segments. Adani Ports witnessed a 14% rise in the domestic revenues to ₹6,137 crore in the April-June quarter, while the international port operations business recorded a 22% jump to ₹973 crore.

Adani Ports Share Price Adani Ports and SEZ shares closed 2.38% lower at ₹1,357.55 after Monday’s stock market session, compared to ₹1,390.60 in the previous market close. The company announced its first quarter results and the change in management update during stock market operating hours on 5 August 2025.