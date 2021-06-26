After spending $90 billion over the past decade, Reliance Industries says it has the “capacity to catalyze" another $200 billion in investment over the next 10 years. From a renewed focus on gas exploration to e-commerce over WhatsApp, India’s largest business enterprise has many irons in the fire beyond clean energy. It also has deep pockets, and influential friends like Google and Facebook Inc. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., is joining the Reliance board. The goal, which is running behind schedule, is to have Aramco as a strategic partner in Reliance’s cash-spewing refinery on India’s west coast and reposition it at the center of a low-carbon oil-to-chemicals empire.