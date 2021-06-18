Gautam Adani loses More money this week than anyone else in the world

Albula and APMS, in separate statements dated June 14 emailed via their management company IQ EQ Fund Services (Mauritius) Ltd. on Thursday, said the funds are fully operational. “Fact is that the relevant NSDL entry for APMS Investment Fund Ltd. shows a technical ‘account level freeze’ only that has absolutely NO relevance to its normal FPI trading activities," APMS said. The funds didn’t answer questions about why they hold such concentrated positions in Adani stock, nor did they share names of their investors.