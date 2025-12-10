Gautam Adani meets Satya Nadella, gets demo of AI apps Microsoft CEO building personally; internet says ‘exciting times’

A day after Microsoft announced a $17.5 billion investment in India, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday posted a picture with Satya Nadella, revealing that he got a demo from the tech giant's CEO of the AI apps he is personally building.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said that they discussed the vast potential of AI in the physical world.

“Always a pleasure to meet Satya Nadella and gain his valuable insights into the future of technology. We are excited to continue building a 360° partnership as the physical and digital worlds converge in the age of AI,” he said.

Adani noted that he got a first-person demo from Nadella of the AI apps he is building at Microsoft personally.

“Getting a demo from him of the AI apps he is personally building was another testament to the hands-on leadership that truly great leaders exemplify,” he said.

How did the internet react? The internet was full of excitement as the two behemoths of business met, with netizens hailing the partnership between the leaders.

“India’s tech journey gets a strong boost when leaders like Satya Nadella connect with partners like Adani. AI, digital innovation and Make in India efforts are driving us toward Vikshit Bharat 2047 with real confidence,” one person said.

“The Adani–Nadella meeting is exactly the kind of partnership India needs right now. Physical infrastructure meeting AI infrastructure is a game-changer, especially with Microsoft’s $17.5B investment on the way,” another added.

A third person predicted that exciting times are ahead for India's tech industry.

“Convergence of physical and digital intelligence will shape many deep science frontiers in the coming decade. Exciting times for India’s tech ecosystem,” he said.

“Two visionaries shaping the future of AI and technology—this partnership is truly where innovation meets impact!” another person agreed.

Microsoft invests $17.5 billion in India Microsoft announced a landmark $17.5 billion investment in India over four years, marking its largest commitment in Asia, aimed at expanding the country's cloud and AI, workforce skilling and operational capabilities.

The announcement was made in a statement issued soon after Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India's AI roadmap and growth priorities.

With this expanded investment, Microsoft is set to establish its largest hyperscale presence in India through a new data centre region scheduled to go live in mid-2026.

A key component of the investment is the development of the India South Central cloud region in Hyderabad, projected to become the company's largest hyperscale region in the country with three availability zones.