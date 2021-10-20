Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Gautam Adani meets UK PM in London, assures to commit $70 bn for clean energy

Gautam Adani meets UK PM in London, assures to commit $70 bn for clean energy

Premium
Photo: Gautam Adani Twitter handle.
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Expressing his gratitude after meeting Johnson, Adani said: ‘Honoured to meet UK PM Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit.’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday at the Global Investment Summit and said that his group will commit USD 70 billion to energy transition via solar and others.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday at the Global Investment Summit and said that his group will commit USD 70 billion to energy transition via solar and others.

Expressing his gratitude after meeting Johnson, Adani said: "Honoured to meet UK PM Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit."

Expressing his gratitude after meeting Johnson, Adani said: "Honoured to meet UK PM Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Calling the leadership inspiring in synchronising global climate action, he said that Adani Group will commit USD 70 bn to energy transition via solar, wind and H2.

"Honoured to meet UK PM @BorisJohnson at the #GlobalInvestmentSummit. What a platform! Inspiring leadership in synchronizing global climate action. @AdaniOnline will commit $70bn to Energy Transition via Solar, Wind & H2. Thank you, UK Govt and @TradeGovUK, for the opportunity," Adani said in a tweet.

"Chairman @Gautam_Adani says the battle against climate change must be fought with equitable and pragmatic policies. Speaking on the sidelines of the UK Govt's Global Investment Summit in London, he called for setting practical goals and agendas to overcome the climate crisis," Adani Group said in a tweet on Tuesday earlier. (ANI)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The untold tragedy of India's budget schools

Premium

ICICI Securities is firing on all cylinders

Premium

UltraTech's war on debt is eclipsed by cost pressures

Premium

Why Covaxin is yet to win WHO's emergency approval

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!