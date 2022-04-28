Adani, Ambani prepare for battle with Netflix, Amazon

The Viacom18 investment and Adani’s entry into media mark a new phase in the battle for eyeballs and content in a market with a robust local film industry, a growing middle class and rapidly expanding access to the internet. But it’s also proved to be a tough market. Struggling to add subscribers, Netflix, for instance, has had to cut its fees to lure price-conscious users.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}