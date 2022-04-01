Indian billionaire made more money than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates in Q4

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gautam Adani net worth: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani made whopping money in the last quarter of Q4FY22, and has piped global money magnets like Elon Musk of Tesla, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and American business giant Bill Gates. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index data, Gautam Adani has made $21.1 billion in year-to-date (YTD) terms whereas Elon Musk's net worth grew by $1.1 billion during the said period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gautam Adani net worth: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani made whopping money in the last quarter of Q4FY22, and has piped global money magnets like Elon Musk of Tesla, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and American business giant Bill Gates. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index data, Gautam Adani has made $21.1 billion in year-to-date (YTD) terms whereas Elon Musk's net worth grew by $1.1 billion during the said period.

Gautam Adani's net worth has grown faster than Warren Buffett's whose net worth has grown by $18.7 billion in Q4FY22. However, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates' net worth has gown southward during the quarter.

Gautam Adani's net worth has grown faster than Warren Buffett's whose net worth has grown by $18.7 billion in Q4FY22. However, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates' net worth has gown southward during the quarter. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires' Index global list data, Gautan Adani, who is placed at 11th spot in the index with a net worth of $97.6 billion, has added $21.1 billion to his net worth in YTD time. With 21.1 billion rise in 2022, Gautam Adani's net worth in 2022 has surged by about 27.50 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this period, Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway added $18.7 billion to its net worth, logging 17.20 per cent rise. Likewise, Elon Musk of Tesla could add only $1.1 billion to its net worth in 2022, logging around 0.40 per cent rise in Q4FY22.

However, American business magnets Jeff Bezos and Microsoft fame Bill Gates have seen their wealth decline during the last quarter. Jeff Bezos' net worth has dipped by $4.30 billion whereas Bill Gates' net worth went down near $4.48 billion in YTD time.

However, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who is placed one spot ahead of Gautam Adani in the Bloomberg Billionaires' Index, has added 8.24 billion to his net worth in Q4FY22. His net worth is currently $98.20 billion, $0.60 billion higher from Adani.