In the wake of the collapse of the issue, the BSE had to be closed for a day. Not many market manipulators have managed that feat. Sachdeva, who dreamt big since his days as a student at Delhi Public School, had wanted to build a hotel to rival The Oberoi located just across the road. Briefly, when he won the rights to construct a hotel auctioned by HUDCO, his dream seemed within reach. Had the ₹699 crore public and rights issue succeeded, he might have secured the funds for his ambitious project. Its failure not only soured that dream but also destroyed the successful footwear business he had built.