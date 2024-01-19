The 54th Annual Meeting of The World Economic Forum, taking place at Davos's Klosters from 15 January, is going to conclude on 19 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the concluding day, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani shared a long post on LinkedIn, highlighting India's emergence on the global spectrum, ethical use of artificial intelligence, UPI, DBT, tackling the decoupling of economies, and more.

Defining trust: Speaking on the WEF 2024's theme 'Rebuilding Trust', Adani said that during his discussions with a diverse group of global political leaders, business executives, and media influencers, he observed a striking consensus, transcending geographical and ideological boundaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In my view, we are up against a prolonged phase of transition that will be marked by deep uncertainty. This current environment of uncertainty will continue to create a fertile ground for the escalation and proliferation of conflicts," he wrote on LinkedIn.

He added that the situation today underscores the critical need for enhanced multilateralism and international cooperation, which can be done only through the consensus emerging from global political leadership.

Theme of India: Stating the consensus after meeting delegates and business leaders, Adani said while India is well on its way to approaching the $30 trillion GDP target by 2050, it has the potential for even higher growth, given its young workforce.

He said, "One of the discussions was around the exciting potential of India becoming the AI ‘back office’ of the world, something to watch for."

Adani noted that in the discussions, the most impactful theme that emerged was India's dramatic social transformation over the past decade, as the country is seen as filling the social leadership vacuum globally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On UPI, DBT: Adani in his post mentioned corporate leaders are eager to learn about the direct benefit transfer platform, enabled by the integration of Aadhar, the national ID system program, mobile phone access, and an astounding 500 million bank accounts.

"The Unified Payment Platform (UPI), launched by the government less than a decade ago, has expanded, with several overseas markets now accepting UPI payments. The word he used to describe this was "unparalleled", in terms of inclusivity," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Solar Alliance: On the Solar Alliance platform, Adani said the discussions were centered around mobilizing one trillion dollars in investments for solar energy solutions by 2030, aiming to provide clean energy access to one billion people through the installation of 1,000 GW of solar energy capacity. He noted that the Solar Alliance platform started as a 16-member initiative in 2015 and it now now a 117-member force.

G20 summit: Adani called the G20 summit, where global leaders adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, as one best G20 ever, citing global leaders. He said that the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 – initiated by India – was one of the most remarkable achievements of the summit.

Ending his note, Gautam Adani pointed at 'what Rebuilding Trust should be all about' and how India's message and actions have resonated with the spirit of multilateralism and inclusiveness, perhaps like no other nation today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

