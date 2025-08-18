Gautam Adani says single geopolitical incident can restrict growth: ‘One disruption or sanction can...’

A single geopolitical incident can restrict growth in sectors that are technology dependent and energy vulnerable, feels Adani Group's Chairman Gautam Adani. Addressing students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Kharagpur, on its 75th foundation day, the billionaire industrialist noted that it is self-reliance or ‘Atmanirbharta’ that can give true freedom.

Gautam Adani on self-reliance, Atmanirbharta, and freedom… “In terms of technology dependence, 90 per cent of our semiconductors are imported. One disruption or sanction can freeze our digital economy. In the case of energy vulnerability, we import 85 per cent of our oil. A single geopolitical incident can restrict our growth,” Gautam Adani explained.

He added, “When our data crosses India's border, every bit of this data becomes raw material for foreign algorithms, creates foreign wealth and strengthens foreign dominance. In the case of military dependence, many of our critical systems are imported, bringing our national security under the political will of other nations. This is the freedom we must now fight for, the freedom of self-reliance, the freedom of Atmanirbharta, if we are to be truly free.”

Gautam Adani: ‘Wars today are invisible… on server farms and not trenches…’ Further, the businessman added that war weapons today have evolved from coventional means to technology-driven. He said, “The world is moving from a conventional war to technology-driven wars of power and our ability to prepare will decide our future. Because the wars that we have to fight today are often invisible, they are fought in server farms and not in trenches.”

“The weapons are algorithms, not guns. The Empires are not built on land; they are built in data centres. The armies are botnets and not battalions,” he added.

Gautam Adani says cycle of disruption is an ‘age of transformation’ Further, speaking to the students, Adani noted the unique nature of the “disruptions” in the current cycle, adding that he has never seen such transformation over his many years in business.

“I have been an entrepreneur since the age of 16. I have navigated multiple cycles of disruptions, many moments of transformation, and built businesses through both crisis and opportunity. But I can tell you with absolute conviction that the age of transformation now unfolding before us is unlike anything I have seen…” he added.

