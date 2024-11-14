Gautam Adani announces major $10 billion investment in US energy, aiming to create 15,000 jobs after Donald Trump’s win

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and affirmed the company’s commitment to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure.

Shivangini
Published14 Nov 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Gautam Adani plans $10 billion investment in US energy, infrastructure to create 15,000 jobs
Gautam Adani plans $10 billion investment in US energy, infrastructure to create 15,000 jobs

Following Donald Trump’s victory, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, announced plans to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects. This commitment aims to enhance US energy security, create resilient infrastructure, and generate approximately 15,000 jobs. 

Adani’s announcement comes as Trump reiterates his pro-oil stance, vowing to streamline energy policies and expedite project approvals to boost domestic production.

In a social media post on November 13, Adani congratulated Trump and underscored the deepening partnership between India and the United States.

 “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in U.S. energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs,” he said.

Also Read | Donald Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard, Iraq veteran, as intelligence director

Donald Trump's stance

Trump’s administration is expected to implement policies that will ease restrictions on energy production, including expanded drilling rights on federal land and faster permits for new pipelines. 

Using the slogan “Drill, baby, drill” during his victory speech, Trump highlighted his intent to increase oil and gas production to maintain US leadership as the world’s largest oil producer.

Also Read | Vedanta parent moves Permanent Court of Arbitration against Indian govt

The Adani Group is concurrently expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally. Beyond its US projects, the group plans to build 10 gigawatts (GW) of hydroelectric projects in countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Vietnam over the next few years. 

These projects align with Adani’s net-zero carbon ambitions, targeting 2050 for carbon neutrality. According to sources quoted by Reuters, the favourable topography in these regions makes them ideal for hydropower, providing a sustainable energy solution that also meets local demand.

Also Read | US elections 2024: Over 115,000 X users flock to Bluesky after Donald Trump win

On November 13, Adani hosted ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark, and Germany at the Adani office in India. They visited the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat and India’s largest logistics hub in Mundra. Adani noted that the discussions focused on “strengthening global partnerships to drive India’s energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem.” 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleGautam Adani announces major $10 billion investment in US energy, aiming to create 15,000 jobs after Donald Trump’s win

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.65
    01:23 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.43%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.75
    01:23 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.18%)

    Tata Motors share price

    778.20
    01:23 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -8.2 (-1.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    282.90
    01:23 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,853.80
    01:16 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -10.65 (-0.57%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,595.20
    01:19 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -276.75 (-5.68%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,209.95
    01:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -239.15 (-5.38%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,797.70
    01:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -335.4 (-4.7%)

    ITI share price

    283.00
    01:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -9.5 (-3.25%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,921.55
    01:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    332.45 (7.24%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,265.05
    01:13 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    78.2 (6.59%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,313.70
    01:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    76.7 (6.2%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    6,739.35
    01:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    374.55 (5.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.