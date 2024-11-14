Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and affirmed the company’s commitment to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure.

Following Donald Trump's victory, Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, announced plans to invest $10 billion in US energy and infrastructure projects. This commitment aims to enhance US energy security, create resilient infrastructure, and generate approximately 15,000 jobs.

Adani’s announcement comes as Trump reiterates his pro-oil stance, vowing to streamline energy policies and expedite project approvals to boost domestic production.

In a social media post on November 13, Adani congratulated Trump and underscored the deepening partnership between India and the United States.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in U.S. energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," he said.

Donald Trump's stance Trump’s administration is expected to implement policies that will ease restrictions on energy production, including expanded drilling rights on federal land and faster permits for new pipelines.

Using the slogan "Drill, baby, drill" during his victory speech, Trump highlighted his intent to increase oil and gas production to maintain US leadership as the world's largest oil producer.

The Adani Group is concurrently expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally. Beyond its US projects, the group plans to build 10 gigawatts (GW) of hydroelectric projects in countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Vietnam over the next few years.

These projects align with Adani’s net-zero carbon ambitions, targeting 2050 for carbon neutrality. According to sources quoted by Reuters, the favourable topography in these regions makes them ideal for hydropower, providing a sustainable energy solution that also meets local demand.

On November 13, Adani hosted ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark, and Germany at the Adani office in India. They visited the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat and India's largest logistics hub in Mundra. Adani noted that the discussions focused on "strengthening global partnerships to drive India's energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem."