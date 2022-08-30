Gautam Adani, world's third richest man and his 10 most expensive assets

Airports

Gautam Adani is a prime stakeholder in some of India's most important airports. In 2021, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd) informed that out of eight airports that are leased out under the Public Private Partnership model, Gautam Adani owns a total of seven airports in India. Adani Enterprise Limited enjoys a stake in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports. The company entered the airport sector in 2019, but it took Adani Enterprise only three years to get the rights of operation of all six airports for 50 years. It will also be responsible for the development and management of these airports.