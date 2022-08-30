Gautam Adani, world's third richest man and his 10 most expensive assets

Recently Gautam Adani become the world's third richest man, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The business mogul has a significant presence in port, energy, green energy and other industries. Know more about his most expensive properties and key assets here
From dropping out of college to starting his own diamond business, the journey of Adani Enterprise owner Gautam Adani is an inspiration for everyone. Apart from his journey from an ordinary man to a business tycoon with a net worth of $137 billion, Gautam Adani's key assets and properties also remain a centre of attraction for everyone.
Recently, the business mogul ranked third in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, becoming world's third richest person. His company has a significant presence in port, energy, green energy and other industries. Read further to know more about the India's richest person's most expensive properties.
In 2020, Gautam Adani purchased a ₹400 crore mansion in Lutyens Delhi. Spread across 3.4 acres of land, the property is known to be one of the most expensive bids by the group. Gautam Adani had to pay ₹265 crore upfront and another ₹135 crore as statutory expenses. This took the property value to ₹400 crore.Apart from this mansion, Adani also owns a bungalow in Gurgaon.
He also owns a house in Ahmadabad. This is the place where the businessman is known to live most of the time. It is located in a posh colony in Ahmedabad. There is not much information available about the mansion as Gautam Adani prefers to maintain secrecy over his property and personal assets.The mansion is beautified with big trees all around. It is also surrounded by open beautiful courtyards. Gautam Adani resides with his wife, Priti Adani, son Karan and Jeet Adani, and daughter-in-law, in this house.
If there is something that makes news more than Gautam Adani's ventures and industry, it is the list of his luxury private jets, cars and helicopters. The businessman travels mainly in his private jets, which include Bombardier, a Beechcraft and a Hawker. These opulent jets have a capacity of around 100 passengers. Notably, Bombardier can carry 8 passengers at a time. The grand and beautiful Beechcraft can accommodate 37 passengers at a time, without compromising its luxury. The third aircraft, Hawker, can carry 50 passengers at a time. According to some reports, his cheapest private jet cost around ₹15.2 crores in India.
Apart from three luxurious jet planes, the owner of Adani Enterprise also has three helicopters for his short trips. He is most spotted in his AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter. Powered by twin engines, the helicopter can encompass 15 people and can travel at a speed of 310 Km per hour. There is not much information about his other two helicopters.
Compared to that of helicopters and jets, the list of grand cars owned by Adani is much longer. Red Ferrari worth ₹3.5 crore and a luxurious BMW 7 (costing around ₹1-3 crore) are two of his most popular and widely spotted cars.
Ships
Due to its vast presence in nearly every field, Adani Enterprise owns around 17 ships to ensure the transportation of fuels and other materials. But what may interest people is that in 2018, Gautam Adani named his two newly bought ships after his nieces. The two ships, M/W Vanshi and M/W Rahi were built by South Korea's Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Corporation. It is worth noting that Adani Enterprise is one of the major coal importers in India. Buying such vessels helps the company in strengthening its logistics infrastructure.
Gautam Adani is a prime stakeholder in some of India's most important airports. In 2021, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd) informed that out of eight airports that are leased out under the Public Private Partnership model, Gautam Adani owns a total of seven airports in India. Adani Enterprise Limited enjoys a stake in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru airports. The company entered the airport sector in 2019, but it took Adani Enterprise only three years to get the rights of operation of all six airports for 50 years. It will also be responsible for the development and management of these airports.
Australian Coal Mine
Adani also owns and operates the Carmichael mine, one of the biggest coal mines in Australia. According to reports, the Australian coal mine can import 10 million tonnes of thermal coal at an annual rate for the next three decades. The project was proposed in 2010, but it got embroiled in legal arguments and opposition from environmentalists across the globe as a part of resistance toward fossil fuels. Amid sharp criticism and global calls for action against the deal, Adani started exporting high-quality coal from this mine in 2021.
According to Adani Ports and Logistics, the company owns a total of 13 ports across India. This makes its port operating company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ Ltd.), the largest private port operating company in India. The company enjoys a 23 % share in the country's port capacity signifying Adani's impact on India's trade and logistic infrastructure. Not only this, but the company also owns an Abot Point Terminal Port, which was acquired on a 99-year lease from Queensland Government in 2011.
Green Energy
Not just being limited to fossil fuels, Adani is aiming to become a leading producer of renewable energy with its different ventures. As of now, Adani Green Energy Limited enjoys the status of being one of India's largest renewable companies. Currently, it has a project portfolio of 20,434 MW. The company invests heavily in solar and wind farm projects across India.
Till now, Adani's key assets and companies might have given an idea about the company's aim to make India a self-reliant nation in terms of energy. Its joint venture with Welspun Enterprises Ltd. is working to discover and develop natural gas reserves in India. In 2021, the company claimed to discover reserves of natural gas near the Mumbai coast. The 714.6 square kilometers wide block is situated in the Tapti-Daman sector of the Mumbai Offshore basin.
Adani's endeavour in Franchise Cricket
It might not be a significant asset of the company, but carries the potential in expanding Adani's presence in franchise cricket. Adani Group's Adani Sportsline did its maiden investment in franchise cricket b acquiring the rights to own and operate a franchise in UAE's flagship T20 league in May 2022. After two months, the company made its second investment, by acquiring Gujarat Giants, a Legends League Cricket team. Legends League Cricket is a global T20 cricket championship that prominently features recently retired international cricketers who still play competitive cricket. The first season was held among three teams in Oman in January 2022.