Gautam Adani's pay lags behind his own executives in FY24. Here's what salary the billionaire got
India's second richest person Gautam Adani received a total remuneration of ₹9.26 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, lower than most industry peers as well as his own key executives.
