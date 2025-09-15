GST a short-term fix? Why UBS thinks India’s real boost is still coming
UBS Securities’ Gautam Chhaochharia expects the latest GST cuts to boost India’s consumption in the short run. But he cautions the uplift might fade unless corporate capex and household income hold up and revive India Inc’s earnings trajectory.
With global volatility creating an unpredictable landscape, where does India find its footing? For Gautam Chhaochharia, head of global markets at UBS Securities India, the answer is simple: in the wallets of its own people. As global markets face uncertainty, he's convinced that domestic consumption will be the anchor for the country's economic growth. He anticipates a temporary demand surge from the latest goods and services tax (GST) cuts, but doesn’t see them addressing India Inc.’s long-term woes by itself.