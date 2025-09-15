GST a short-term fix? Why UBS thinks India’s real boost is still coming

So, can GST cuts alone drive an earnings recovery?

Not by itself. We believe the second half of the year should see earnings recovery driven by three factors: the low base effect, the lagged impact of monetary easing, and the GST cuts. Monetary easing typically takes a couple of quarters to filter through the economy. The earlier earnings disappointments may have reflected an expectation of immediate demand pickup post the RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India) cuts, which was unrealistic. The second half is when these measures should begin to show results. While consensus Nifty EPS (earnings per share) for FY26 has already been cut by about 2%, earnings are likely to bottom out in the September quarter.