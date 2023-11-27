On 13 November, billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania had announced separation from his wife Nawaz Modi. On 22 November, Raymond Ltd., one of the world’s biggest producers of suit fabric, fell for the seventh day in Mumbai as the acrimonious separation between its billionaire Chairman Gautam Singhania and his wife sparked uncertainty among investors.

On Monday, 27 November, reports emerged that Gautam Singhania wrote to board and employees of Raymond assuring smooth functioning of the business amid the very public spat between him and estranged wife Nawaz Modi.

On 22 November, Economic Times had reported that Nawaz Modi has sought 75% of Singhania’s $1.4 billion fortune as part of a settlement.

"I am steadfast to create and deliver value to all our shareholders and ensure the interests of our employees, customers, and other stakeholders," Gautam Singhania said in the email, as reported by ET.

"As the media is rife with news about matters pertaining to my personal life, I am writing to you to say that I have chosen not to comment on the same, as maintaining the dignity of my family is paramount to me," added Gautam Singhania.

The stock of Singhnia's business has tumbled 12% since 13 November when Singhania announced separation from Nawaz Modi, his wife of 32 years and a Raymond board member, erasing more than $180 million in market value.

"Even in these difficult times for me, I assure you that at Raymond, it is business as usual," Singhania's mail added.

The shares fell as much 4.4% on Wednesday, set for the biggest drop since 25 October.

Singhania, the chairman and managing director of Raymond, net worth is reported to be over ₹11,000 crore. The industrialist, who is helming the multi-decade group having roots in textiles and branched out into newer ones like real estate, said Nawaz, a fitness trainer, and he were together for 32 years as a couple.

The couple has two children and Singhania said they grew together in their years of companionship and were a source of strength for each other.

Singhania was in news a couple of years back over a feud with his father Vijaypat. Vijaypat Singhania created Raymond Group, which became a household name in India, producing apparels brands and textiles. His son, Guatam diversified the group into more sectors in an attempt to widen the revenue.

Just like father who was a noted aviator, flying commercial aircraft for free, Gautam Singhania too is known for his adventurous streaks, racing fast cars in circuits around the world.

(With agency inputs)

