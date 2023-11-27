Gautam Singhania writes mail to assuage investors' fear amid spat with Nawaz Modi: ‘At Raymond, it is business as usual'
Gautam Singhania wrote to the board and employees of Raymond assuring smooth functioning of the business amid the public spat with his estranged wife.
On 13 November, billionaire industrialist Gautam Singhania had announced separation from his wife Nawaz Modi. On 22 November, Raymond Ltd., one of the world’s biggest producers of suit fabric, fell for the seventh day in Mumbai as the acrimonious separation between its billionaire Chairman Gautam Singhania and his wife sparked uncertainty among investors.