Gautam Thakar steps down as CEO of Prosus’ global edtech practice
Summary
Gautam Thakar, who took up the role in August 2023, was instrumental in guiding edtech investments of Prosus in India through a downturn marked by significant corrections in valuations and pivots in business models.
MUMBAI : Gautam Thakar has stepped down as the chief executive of Prosus’ global edtech practice, which oversees more than $4 billion in investments, after two years in the role, according to three people close to the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story