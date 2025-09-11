Gautam Thakar steps down as CEO of Prosus’ global edtech practice

MUMBAI : Gautam Thakar has stepped down as the chief executive of Prosus’ global edtech practice, which oversees more than $4 billion in investments, after two years in the role, according to three people close to the development.

“Ashutosh (Sharma, the head of India ecosystem at Prosus) has been taking on a larger role, with additional operational responsibilities at the firm," one of the people said.

Thakar was instrumental in guiding edtech investments of global consumer internet group and technology investor Naspers’ Dutch-listed technology arm in India through a downturn marked by significant corrections in valuations and pivots in business models.

Thakar, who previously headed OLX Autos, took up the role in August 2023, following an internal reorganization that split the company’s food delivery and edtech arms into separate businesses with dedicated leadership.

He has also served as president and CEO of Star Sports at The Walt Disney Company.

Prosus—one of the most active edtech investors in the country with stakes in Byju’s, Brainly, Eruditus, Udemy, Skillsoft, Stack Overflow, GoStudent, and others—declined to comment on Mint's queries. Multiple requests to Thakar for a comment also did not elicit a response.

Widespread churn

His exit comes amid a broader shake-up in the country’s edtech space following Byju’s collapse. In November 2024, Sameer Brij Verma, a former managing director at venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners, also left to launch his own investment firm, Northpoint Capital, which will back category-defining early-stage startups. Verma had been instrumental in Nexus’s investment in edtech platform Unacademy.

Even Prosus—which led a $540 million funding round in Byju's, valuing it at $3.3 billion in 2018—wrote off its $530-million investment in the startup in 2024. According to the people mentioned above, it has drastically scaled down its edtech practice since then.

To be sure, this contrasts with Prosus’ successes in India through investments in Urban Company, Bluestone, and Swiggy. The firm has previously said it made more than $2 billion from its Swiggy stake alone.

In July, it made its first new edtech bet in the country after Byju’s by co-leading a $4.17 million seed round in Arivihan, a platform that offers personalized courses in local languages, alongside Accel.