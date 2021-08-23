‘GCCs are driving a lot of our growth in India’

IBM is all-in on hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). We are investing in these engines for growth. GBS includes IBM’s consulting, application management and global process services, and our strategy is driven by requirements of industry leaders and India’s largest enterprises. They see the need to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, reinvent their mission-critical processes and modernize the application infrastructure that supports them. We advise and collaborate with clients to advance their cloud initiatives and help modernize enterprise business and tech platforms, regardless of the size of the companies or where they are on their hybrid cloud journey. We have an open and flexible approach to hybrid cloud that gives our clients freedom to choose from multiple providers to best meet their needs.