Gebru faced defensiveness, racism, research censorship: Google employees

But internally, Gebru, a leader in the field of AI ethics, was not shy about voicing doubts about those commitments — until she was pushed out of the company this week in a dispute over a research paper examining the societal dangers of an emerging branch of AI.

Gebru announced on Twitter she was fired. Google told employees she resigned.

In a series of tweets, Gebru, however, spoke about the toxic culture inside the company. In one tweet she writes, I truly wonder. We’re they just waiting for the right moment to get rid of me and decided it’s better to do it once and for all and bite the bullet with the backlash? Or did they just not expect the backlash? How is this the best outcome for them? It truly is mind boggling.

I truly wonder. We’re they just waiting for the right moment to get rid of me and decided it’s better to do it once and for all and bite the bullet with the backlash? Or did they just not expect the backlash? How is this the best outcome for them? It truly is mind boggling. — Timnit Gebru (@timnitGebru) December 4, 2020

In another she writes, You know that when they did this, my manager didn’t even know? He found out from me after I found out from my direct report. And they’re like oh yea we accepted her resignation.

You know that when they did this, my manager didn’t even know? He found out from me after I found out from my direct report. And they’re like oh yea we accepted her resignation. — Timnit Gebru (@timnitGebru) December 4, 2020

Adding, He is a director with ~300ppl reporting to him and they made sure that he didn’t know cause they knew he wouldn’t support it.

He is a director with ~300ppl reporting to him and they made sure that he didn’t know cause they knew he wouldn’t support it. — Timnit Gebru (@timnitGebru) December 4, 2020

More than 1,200 Google employees have signed on to an open letter calling the incident “unprecedented research censorship" and faulting the company for racism and defensiveness. The letter states, instead of being embraced by Google as an exceptionally talented and prolific contributor, Dr. Gebru has faced defensiveness, racism, gaslighting, research censorship, and now a retaliatory firing.

We stand with @timnitGebru. We call on Google Research to strengthen its commitment to research integrity and to unequivocally commit to supporting research that honors the commitments made in Google’s AI Principles. Sign the letter: https://t.co/hf91oDZ0Ew — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) December 4, 2020

Responding to it, Gebru tweeted, I am so grateful for the support from so many people. And our team is the BEST. The best. I love them so much and I’m so sad that this is happening to them! How would anyone feel Comfortable doing ethical AI research in this environment?

I am so grateful for the support from so many people. And our team is the BEST. The best. I love them so much and I’m so sad that this is happening to them! How would anyone feel Comfortable doing ethical AI research in this environment? https://t.co/Wwf1LX5msL — Timnit Gebru (@timnitGebru) December 4, 2020

The furor over Gebru’s abrupt departure is the latest incident raising questions about whether Google has strayed so far away from its original “Don’t Be Evil" motto that the company now routinely ousts employees who dare to challenge management. The exit of Gebru, who is Black, also raised further doubts about diversity and inclusion at a company where Black women account for just 1.6% of the workforce.

And it's exposed concerns beyond Google about whether showy efforts at ethical AI — ranging from a White House executive order this week to ethics review teams set up throughout the tech industry — are of little use when their conclusions might threaten profits or national interests.

Gebru has been a star in the AI ethics world who spent her early tech career working on Apple products and got her doctorate studying computer vision at the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

She's co-founder of the group Black in AI, which promotes Black employment and leadership in the field. She's known for a landmark 2018 study that found racial and gender bias in facial recognition software.

Gebru had recently been working on a paper examining the risks of developing computer systems that analyze huge databases of human language and use that to create their own human-like text. The paper, a copy of which was shown to The Associated Press, mentions Google's own new technology, used in its search business, as well as those developed by others.

Besides flagging the potential dangers of bias, the paper also cited the environmental cost of chugging so much energy to run the models — an important issue at a company that brags about its commitment to being carbon neutral since 2007 as it strives to become even greener.

Google managers had concerns about omissions in the work and its timing, and wanted the names of Google employees taken off the study, but Gebru objected, according to an exchange of emails shared with the AP and first published by Platformer.

Jeff Dean, Google's chief of AI research, reiterated Google's position about the study in a statement Friday.

The paper raised valid points but “had some important gaps that prevented us from being comfortable putting Google affiliation on it," Dean wrote.

“For example, it didn’t include important findings on how models can be made more efficient and actually reduce overall environmental impact, and it didn’t take into account some recent work at Google and elsewhere on mitigating bias," Dean added.

Gebru on Tuesday vented her frustrations about the process to an internal diversity-and-inclusion email group at Google, with the subject line: “Silencing Marginalized Voices in Every Way Possible." Gebru said on Twitter that's the email that got her fired.

Dean, in an email to employees, said the company accepted “her decision to resign from Google" because she told managers she'd leave if her demands about the study were not met.

"Ousting Timnit for having the audacity to demand research integrity severely undermines Google’s credibility for supporting rigorous research on AI ethics and algorithmic auditing," said Joy Buolamwini, a graduate researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who co-authored the 2018 facial recognition study with Gebru.

“She deserves more than Google knew how to give, and now she is an all-star free agent who will continue to transform the tech industry," Buolamwini said in an email Friday.

How Google will handle its AI ethics initiative and the internal dissent sparked by Gebru's exit is one of a number of problems facing the company heading into the new year.

At the same time she was on her way out, the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday cast another spotlight on Google's workplace. In a complaint, the NRLB accused the company of spying on employees during a 2019 effort to organize a union before the company fired two activist workers for engaging in activities allowed under U.S. law. Google has denied the allegations in the case, which is scheduled for an April hearing.

Google has also been cast as a profit-mongering bully by the U.S. Justice Department in an antitrust lawsuit alleging the company has been illegally abusing the power of its dominant search engine and other popular digital services to stifle competition. The company also denies any wrongdoing in that legal battle, which may drag on for years.

——

AP Technology writer Michael Liedtke in San Ramon, California, contributed to this report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via