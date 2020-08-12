Gehlaut steps down as chairman of Indiabulls Housing finance in surprise move

Mundra , who was brought in the company board in August 2018 ostensibly to helm Indiabulls efforts to obtain a banking license, has held various level positions in public sector banks , including Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda, Executive Director of Union Bank of India and Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda (European Operations), amongst others. His last assignment was at the Reserve Bank of India, from where he took office as the deputy governor in July 2017.