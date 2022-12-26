Its net sales registered a yearly growth of 20.59% in the previous quarter whereas there was a sequential fall in the sales of the company. Net sales of Vedanta minerals were ₹36,237 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. Whereas it was ₹38,251 crore in the first quarter of FY23. On the other hand, the company generated net sales of ₹30,048 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.