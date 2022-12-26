Billionare Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman, celebrated Christmas with his granddaughter, Mahi, by using marigold flowers to decorate the Christmas tree and enjoyed ladoos instead of cupcakes
Instead of fairy lights and chocolates, Vedanta Chairman, Anil Agarwal, resorted to an Indian touch of ‘Genda’ and ‘Ladoos’ for his Christmas celebration with his granddaughter, Mahi.
In his recent tweet, the business tycoon shared how he, along with his granddaughter, came up with the idea of decorating the Christmas tree with marigold flowers instead of fairy lights and enjoying ‘laddus’ instead of cupcakes on the festival. In the post, he mentioned his granddaughter as the little Santa.
“Thought of doing something different for Christmas this year with my little Santa mahii…we decorated our tree with gende ke phool jaise woh Christmas lights ho. Aur cupcakes ke saath ladoo bhi khaye kyunki asli mazza toh apno ke saath mil baant kar khaane mein hai…" tweeted Anil Agarwal.
Mahi is the daughter of the Vedanta Chairman's daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar. His Twitter followers are familiar with his love for his grandchild as he keeps posting photos and other tweets about her now and then.
Vedanta is known for its global operation in diverse minerals across the world. It operates in zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil, and gas.
The company's profit halved in its previous quarter of the current financial year to ₹2,690 crore compared to its quarterly earnings of ₹5,812 crore the previous year. This indicates a YoY fall of 53.71% in its profit.
Its net sales registered a yearly growth of 20.59% in the previous quarter whereas there was a sequential fall in the sales of the company. Net sales of Vedanta minerals were ₹36,237 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. Whereas it was ₹38,251 crore in the first quarter of FY23. On the other hand, the company generated net sales of ₹30,048 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.
