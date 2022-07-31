Generational shift needed now in Indian train journeys: Vaishnaw

The share of Railways in the country’s freight movement has been falling since 1950s when it used to be 80%. Today it has fallen to 27%. Most of this has gone to the roadways. But changes are already happening with improved infrastructure and dedicated freight and parcel services with time-tabled operations; the share of railways in freight has already increased to 28% now and the year-end with share further rising to 29%, next year (FY24), it could be 31-32%. Our effort is to take up Railways’ share to 50%. Only when this is achieved will the country’s high logistics cost could fall from about 14% of GDP to around 11%. Savings at the rate of 3 percentage points will mean additional resources of Railways’ share by 2030 by when India is set to become a $5 trillion economy.

