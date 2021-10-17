'Genomic sequencing is crucial for controlling the pandemic'

Genomic sequencing is a crucial part of every country’s approach for detecting and containing outbreaks of other pathogens. In India and around the world, the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the emergence of new variants made clear how important it is to be able to collect viral samples, sequence them and share that information nationally and regionally so that there is a clear, accurate real-time picture of how a pandemic is moving, how the pathogen is changing and the effectiveness of mitigation and countermeasure strategies that save lives.