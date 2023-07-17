Gentari appoints Navjit Gill as India’s country head.

“Throughout his illustrious career, he has held key positions at GE Renewables India Pvt Ltd, Rolls-Royce Marine India Pvt Ltd, and KSK Energy Ventures, further solidifying his expertise and accomplishments within the energy industry. Navjit began at Wartsila, where he spent almost 17 years in various assignments," it added.
“Navjit’s vast experience in the Indian energy sector, makes him an invaluable addition to the Gentari India team. With India’s increasing focus on achieving net zero goals, the country presents extensive opportunities for global private players to contribute. We have full confidence that Navjit will hit the ground running in developing our three core pillars: Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility. As India rapidly ascends to become the world’s fourth largest economy and third largest energy consumer, Navjit’s expertise will enable us to capitalise on this growth and make a significant impact," said Sushil Purohit, CEO of Gentari.
Navjit will lead the team in growing all three core pillars, fortifying its presence not only in commercial & industrial sectors by 2025 but also in utility-scale renewables, as well as collaborating to propel the company’s green hydrogen ambitions, and expanding its green mobility footprint. Gentari India also targets to pursue opportunities in areas where it can offer integrated clean energy solutions.
Part of Malaysia’s state-owned oil and gas major Petroliam Nasional Berhad or Petronas, Gentari has three core portfolios: renewable energy, hydrogen, and green mobility.