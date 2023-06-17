'GenZs today is facing lack of awareness of what’s next': Viral Fission founder4 min read 17 Jun 2023, 09:00 AM IST
According to Shreyas Hegde, Gen-Zers have successfully gotten the grip of ‘Networking’ and understood the importance of it.
Amid the rise in the Internet of Things (IoTs), social media, artificial intelligence, etc, Gen-Zers -- defined as those born between 1996 and 2009 -- are confused about what they need to do in life and how to proceed towards getting a sustained professional future. Viral Fission's CEO and co-founder Shreyas Hegde shares his views on Gen-Zers' perspectives, adding what his firm is doing to address their concerns while speaking frankly with LiveMint.
