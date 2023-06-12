Business News/ Companies / People/  George Soros hands over reins of his $25 billion empire to ‘more political’ son Alex
Back

George Soros hands over reins of his $25 billion empire to ‘more political’ son Alex

 2 min read 12 Jun 2023, 08:20 AM IST Aman Gupta

George Soros is passing control of his $25bn empire to his son Alexander Soros. Alexander, who is currently the chair of the Open Society Foundations, has been meeting with officials in the Biden administration and other world leaders on behalf of the family foundation.

George Soros has given control of his $25 billion empire to his younger son Alexander Soros. (AP)Premium
George Soros has given control of his $25 billion empire to his younger son Alexander Soros. (AP)

Hungarian-born American investor George Soros is handing over control of his $25 billion empire to his 37-year-old son Alexander Soros. The elder Soros confirmed the news in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He also admitted that he was unwilling to hand over the reins of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) to any of his five children, but added that 'Alex' had earned it.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Alexander Soros is the eldest of two sons from George Soros' marriage to Susan Weber, his second wife. He was appointed chairman of the Open Society Foundations in December last year and will also direct the organisation's political activities as president of Soros' super PAC.

Alexander Soros has been a target of hatred from right-wing groups because of his support for causes such as reducing bias in the justice system. The 37-year-old noted that while he and George Soros "think alike", he is even 'more political' than his father.

Alex has recently met with many officials in the Biden administration and other world leaders, such as Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on issues related to the family foundation.

"As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too," Alexander Soros told WSJ

Interestingly, George Soros bypassed his elder and heir apparent Jonathan Soros (52) as the head of the Open Society Foundations after a 'falling-out and change of heart'.

George Soros had gained popularity in India after he said in February this year that the Adani-Hindenburg crisis would lead to a 'democratic revival in India'. The statement by Soros earned him criticism from all quarters of Indian society including the opposition and government.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout