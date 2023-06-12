George Soros hands over reins of his $25 billion empire to ‘more political’ son Alex2 min read 12 Jun 2023, 08:20 AM IST
George Soros is passing control of his $25bn empire to his son Alexander Soros. Alexander, who is currently the chair of the Open Society Foundations, has been meeting with officials in the Biden administration and other world leaders on behalf of the family foundation.
Hungarian-born American investor George Soros is handing over control of his $25 billion empire to his 37-year-old son Alexander Soros. The elder Soros confirmed the news in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He also admitted that he was unwilling to hand over the reins of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) to any of his five children, but added that 'Alex' had earned it.
